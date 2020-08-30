AAP Soccer

Kerr claims another title with Chelsea

By AAP Newswire

Sam Kerr - AAP

Matildas captain Sam Kerr failed to find the target but she has now won three major trophies with Chelsea after they added the women's Community Shield title to their mounting silverware collection.

The Blues defeated Manchester City 2-0 at an empty Wembley Stadium, as women's football resumed in England after a six-month absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since joining the Blues late last year and making her debut in early January, Kerr has won the FA Women's Super League, the FA Women's League Cup and now the FA Women's Community Shield.

Kerr's scoring output has dipped since her switch to the United Kingdom and though she squandered several opportunities against City her club manager remains unconcerned.

"I think if you have got a striker who isn't creating chances, that's a concern," Emma Hayes said.

"I think Sam has been outstanding in pre-season and I expect she'll be on the training pitch tomorrow working at finishing.

"But I'm not disappointed with anything in her game today."

Centre-back Millie Bright's dipping strike on 66 minute was the standout moment of the match.

"That is no accident," Hayes said of Bright.

"That is very well rehearsed by her."

The breakthrough came four minutes after City had Jill Scott sent off when she received a second booking for a sliding challenge on Ji So-Yun.

Erin Cuthbert powered the second goal into the roof of the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Community Shield was contested in the women's game for the first time in 12 years.

It was part of a double-header at Wembley, with the curtain-raiser to the men's season between Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal taking place later on Saturday.

While the men's season was able to resume in June after a 100-day shutdown, the women's league was abandoned with Chelsea declared champions on a points-per-game calculation ahead of City.

Chelsea also won the League Cup on February 29 - the last day of competitive women's football in England before the coronavirus outbreak shut down sports.

The new WSL season is due to start next weekend and the incomplete 2019-20 FA Cup is still due to be completed with both Chelsea City among the quarter-finalists.

