Sydney FC’s chance to create A-L history

By AAP Newswire

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica - AAP

Sydney FC are daring to dream as they chase Australian soccer history in Sunday's A-League grand final against Melbourne City.

A victory in the decider at Bankwest Stadium would give the Sky Blues a fifth championship, the most in the A-League's 15-season existence.

Another title would not only push Sydney FC ahead of rivals Melbourne Victory, but also go clear of former juggernauts Marconi, South Melbourne and Sydney City, who all won four championships in the defunct National Soccer League.

Corica, who won two championships as a player with Sydney FC, says it would be "amazing" if his club can become the most successful in Australia.

"The boys hear that (talk about making history), but I haven't put too much on that. It's more about concentrating on the game," Corica said.

"It's exciting to be in grand finals and if we can win it, that will be great to have the achievement, the highest amount of grand final wins in Australia."

If the Sky Blues can topple City, who are in their first grand final after beating Victorian rivals Western United, they will be the second club to win back-to-back A-League championships.

Only Brisbane Roar in 2011 and 2012 have achieved titles in consecutive seasons.

Veteran defender Michael Zullo has been added to Sydney's squad after battling with hamstring injury and trained on Saturday.

But Zullo will be on limited minutes, at best, as young gun Joel King has grown in confidence in the left-back position.

"Zullo's been out for most of the season, Joel's played all the season and I've got great belief in him," Corica said.

"He's done an amazing job, he's grown through the year as well, he's got better and better. It's his spot now."

Corica said Sydney will benefit from having played in grand finals before, but is not dismissing Erick Mombaerts' City.

"They're (City) a good tram, they should be confident, because they have great players," Corica said.

"The two best teams are in the grand final after all."

STATS THAT MATTER

* This will be the first time Sydney FC and Melbourne City have met in the finals.

* City won their previous game against the Sydney FC, but have never claimed back-to-back victories against the Sky Blues.

* City's Craig Noone has made 36 successful crosses from open play this season, 10 more than any other player in the league.

