Matildas star Van Egmond joins West Ham

By AAP Newswire

Emily Van Egmond

Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond has joined the growing Australian contingent in the English Women's Super League after signing for West Ham United on loan.

Van Egmond moves to east London on loan from US NWSL side Orlando Pride subject to international clearance.

The 29-year-old, who has 97 caps, is a German Bundesliga and W-League Premiership winner with Melbourne CIty.

She joins Chelsea Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord of Arsenal and Bristol City's Chloe Logarzo in plying her trade in England.

"I am really excited to join West Ham United," van Egmond told whufc.com.

"I've heard only good things about this club. It's great to join this team in a league that is only getting more and more competitive.

"I've heard the Women's Super League in England is definitely on the rise. You can see that in the signings that have come to England, so I'm really excited to be here and I'm excited for the challenge."

West Ham head coach Matt Beard is thrilled to add a player of Van Egmond's quality to his side ahead of the new campaign.

"I am delighted to bring Emily to West Ham United. In Emily, we have a versatile midfielder who has played for some of the world's very best teams and proved herself across the globe," Beard said.

"I am excited for what she will add to our team and believe she will prove to be a great addition to the squad."

