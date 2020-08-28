Liverpool’s Klopp rules out move for Messi

AAP Soccer

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have ruled out a move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar has submitted a transfer request at Barcelona but Reds manager Juergen Klopp quickly dismissed the idea of snapping him up.

"Interest? Who doesn't want to have Messi in their team? But no chance," said Klopp.

Title rivals Manchester City would appear to be the favourites to sign Messi should he leave the Nou Camp.

Klopp said: "It would obviously help Man City and make it more difficult to beat them.

"For the Premier League it would be great, but I am not sure the Premier League needs that boost."

Klopp, meanwhile, insists he is not regarding Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal as a friendly.

The curtain-raiser to the new season comes just five weeks after the Premier League champions wrapped up their 2019-20 campaign and they have been back in training for just a fortnight.

"I'd be surprised if we played our best game of the season - but it's not a friendly, it's a proper match against Arsenal.

"Would I want to play a proper game after two weeks' preparation? No. But we've known about it for a while.

"We don't have friendlies, we have testing games. It's a competition and it's rare you have perfect time to prepare for a game."

Virgil Van Dijk will be fit to face Arsenal despite suffering a head wound in Tuesday's friendly against Salzburg, but Trent Alexander-Arnold may not feature due to a minor injury.

Klopp said: "Trent (is) very close but we have to make a decision. Virgil is fine."

