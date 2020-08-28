AAP Soccer

Phoenix’s Cacace joins Muscat in Belgium

By AAP Newswire

Wellington Phoenix young gun Liberato Cacace has departed the A-League club to join the Kevin Muscat coached Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truiden.

New Zealand international Cacace, 19, was a standout this season at left-back for Ufuk Talay's Phoenix, scoring three goals in 25 games to help Wellington finish the regular season in third place.

Cacace follows in the footsteps of fellow former Phoenix academy member Sarpreet Singh - who currently plays with FC Nurnberg on loan from Bayern Munich - in departing Wellington for Europe.

"I would like to thank the club for everything they have done for me since I first started at the Phoenix Academy as a 16-year-old, and for the professional manner in which they have gone through this transfer agreement with Sint-Truiden," Cacace said in a club statement.

"Ufuk and the club know that it's been a dream of mine to play in Europe, and they're worked hard to help me achieve my individual goals and aspirations - alongside the club's goals - while I've been part of the club."

Cacace links up with Muscat and his assistants - former Victory interim boss Carlos Salvachua and Australian Luciano Trani - in Belgium.

Sint-Truiden are 10th in the Belgian Pro League after three games.

