Man United skipper reveals ‘kidnap’ fears

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says he feared for his life and thought he was being kidnapped during his arrest in Greece.

The England international's legal team have lodged an appeal against his conviction for assaulting a police offer and attempted bribery following an incident on the island of Mykonos.

United have said the appeal nullifies Tuesday's ruling in a Greek court and means Maguire has no criminal record ahead of a full retrial after he was initially handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

"My initial thought, I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, we put our hands in the air, they just started hitting us," he told the BBC Sport.

"They were hitting my leg saying my career's over: 'No more football. You won't play again'.

"And at this point I thought there is no chance these are police or I don't know who they are so I tried to run away, I was in that much of a panic, fear, scared for my life. All the way through it."

Maguire claimed that incident took place outside a police station after he attempted to take his younger sister Daisy to a hospital because she appeared to be losing consciousness having been approached by two men.

The 27-year-old denied attempting to bribe the police.

When asked about that, he replied: "No, for sure. As soon as I saw that statement, it's just ridiculous."