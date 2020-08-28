AAP Soccer

Man United hand six-year deal to Henderson

By AAP Newswire

Dean Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the club have announced.

Henderson, 23, included in Gareth Southgate's senior England squad for next month's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

The club said: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that Dean Henderson has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year."

Henderson made 86 appearances in total for the Blades after joining them in 2018, helping them to promotion to the Premier League and then a ninth-placed finish in the top flight last season.

Henderson said: "The faith that the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) and the club have shown in me with this contract means a lot to me and will continue my progression as a goalkeeper.

"I'll be giving everything to improve every day so that I can play as many games as possible for this great club. Now I am looking forward to joining up with the England squad and then preparing for the season ahead."

