France’s Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Manchester United's Paul Pogba - AAP

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of France's squad for two upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the news when the 27-year-old Pogba was not in the national team squad announced on Thursday.

"I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said.

"Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning."

Pogba was due to be called up but has been replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the squad.

France are set to visit Sweden on Sepember 5 before they host Croatia three days later.

United said in a statement: "Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."

FRANCE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jonathan Ikone, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe

