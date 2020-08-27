AAP Soccer

EPL games record holder Barry retires

By AAP Newswire

Gareth Barry - AAP

Premier League record appearance holder Gareth Barry has ended his playing career aged 39 - after 653 top-flight appearances and 53 league goals.

Barry is one of only three players to appear in more than 600 matches in Premier League history - along with Ryan Giggs (632) and Frank Lampard (609).

He also made 53 appearances for England.

In all Barry made 833 appearances in a senior career of more than 22 years and scored 67 goals.

After lengthy spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, the midfielder spent the past three years at West Brom.

He played a handful of games for the Baggies in last season's Championship promotion-winning campaign.

His final game was in March this year, a 3-2 FA Cup home defeat to Newcastle United - one of six games he played for West Brom during the 2019-20 campaign.

"An extraordinary, record-breaking career. All the best in retirement, Gareth Barry," a tweet from the Baggies read.

Barry came through the youth ranks at Brighton & Hove Albion before joining Villa as a 16-year-old in 1997.

He initially made his mark as a defender, notably as a left-back, and made his first-team debut for Villa in a Premier League game at Sheffield Wednesday in May 1998, aged 17.

Villa tweeted: "441 appearances, 52 goals and more than a decade of service at Villa Park.

"Wishing Gareth Barry all the best in his retirement, and congratulations on a wonderful career!"

He became a high-profile recruit for City in 2009 and played a key role as they won the FA Cup in 2011 and league title the following year.

City paid tribute, tweeting: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Gareth Barry all the best in his retirement!"

He spent four years at Goodison Park before his final move to the Baggies in 2017.

Everton tweeted: "All the best in retirement, Gareth Barry! Congratulations on a magnificent career and thank you for your time with the Toffees."

Barry made his England debut in 2000 and was a member of the squad at that year's European Championship.

He played three games at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but was forced to pull out of EURO 2012 through injury.

The Football Association tweeted: "Wishing Gareth Barry, who won 53 caps for the #ThreeLions and scored three goals, all the very best in retirement! Congratulations on a fantastic career."

