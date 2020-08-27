AAP Soccer

Sky Blues dominate PFA team of the season

By AAP Newswire

Jamie Maclaren. - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren has been named captain of a PFA A-League team of the season dominated by premiers Sydney FC.

Golden Boot winner Maclaren scored 22 regular-season goals and received more votes from his contemporaries than any other player.

"It's truly humbling and it's an amazing feeling to be voted by the players you play against and it's just a truly amazing feeling to be a part of this team," Maclaren said.

Five Sky Blues were named in the 16-man squad ahead of their grand final against Maclaren's City on Sunday.

Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Luke Brattan and Adam Le Fondre were in the starting XI while Milos Ninkovic was on the bench.

Wellington were the second-most prolific with Ulises Davila and Liberato Cacace in the starting line-up and captain Steven Taylor a substitute.

Adelaide had three players in the squad while Western United duo Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha were in the starting line-up.

Wellington coach Ufuk Talay was named coach of the year after taking the Phoenix to third on the table in his first season.

Perth, Newcastle, Melbourne Victory and Central Coast did not have any representatives.

The players voted Alex King referee of the year.

PFA TEAM OF THE SEASON

Goalkeeper: Jamie Young

Defenders: Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Michael Jakobsen, Liberato Cacace

Midfielders: Ulises Davila, Luke Brattan, Alessandro Diamanti

Forwards: Besart Berisha, Jamie Maclaren, Adam Le Fondre

Substitutes: Paul Izzo (GK), Steven Taylor, Milos Ninkovic, Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke

Coach: Ufuk Talay

Latest articles

News

Vietnam Veterans Day observed in Corowa

A small crowd including five ex-servicemen observed Vietnam Veterans Day last Tuesday at the Corowa monument. Each year on August 18, the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, Australians pause to reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Rutherglen High welcomes ATAR support

Victorian Year 12 students across the region will have their VCE and ATAR scores individually assessed based on how they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures introduced by the state government will ensure the pandemic does not...

Corowa Free Press
News

Changed community grant dates

Federation Council’s 2020/21 Round 1 Community Grants can be applied for from August 10 to Friday, September 18. And communities can seek Round 2 grants from Monday, February 8, 2021 to Friday, March 19, 2021. The dates were changed by council due...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

England axe Maguire after trial in Greece

Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England’s squad after a Greek court found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl in Mykonos.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic backs Glory spirit against Sydney

Perth Glory will need all their trademark resilience to overcome premiers Sydney FC in their semi-final but Tony Popovic says his side is capable of just that.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barcelona still hoping Messi will stay

A day after Lionel Messi informed Barcelona that he wants to leave, the Catalan giants’ technical director said they want to rebuild around the Argentine ace.

AAP Newswire