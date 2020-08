Carpenter’s Lyon through to WECL final

Matilda Ellie Carpenter is heading to the Women's Champions League final with Lyon.

The French outfit reached the final on Wednesday after Wendie Renard scored with a 67th-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon will seek their fifth consecutive title in Sunday's final against Wolfsburg, who defeated Barcelona in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Both teams finished the match with 10 players. PSG's Grace Geyoro was sent off in the 66th and Lyon's Nikita Parris was ejected in the 75th, both with second yellow cards.

"I loved the game, it was a great contest and a match of a particularly high quality," Lyon coach Jean-Luc Vasseur said. "It was combative, tactical and of the quality we expect today."

Defender Carpenter was an unused substitute in the semifinal.

Wolfsburg will be trying to win their third European title after back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014.

"It was a tight match, but we're really happy to be playing in another final," Lyon defender Lucy Bronze said. "We gave a very strong performance this evening."

Lyon, a six-time winner and a nine-time finalist, beat Wolfsburg in the 2016 and 2018 finals. Wolfsburg defeated Lyon in the 2013 decider.

"Wolfsburg are a great team to face in the final, we know them well," Vasseur said. "They have quality, younger players arguably, but lots of quality."

The final will played be at Real Sociedad's Anoeta Stadium in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, which is hosting the mini-tournament that began with the quarterfinals.

All matches have been played without fans.