Socceroo Boyle signs new Hibernian deal

Socceroos winger Martin Boyle has agreed terms on a new three-year contract with Scottish Premier League side Hibernian.

Boyle who joined the Edinburgh club in 2015 has become a key member of a Hibs side that have got off to a flying start to the new season, sitting in second spot on the table, only behind Rangers on goal difference.

The 27-year-old has bounced back well from a serious knee injury that kept him out of last year's Asian Cup campaign and his current deal was due to expire next June.

"I'm really pleased to have signed the new contract and it's no secret what the club means to me and my family," Boyle told the Hibernian official website.

"I was in the away dressing room at Easter Road earlier for some photography.

"The last time I was there was 10 years ago as a Montrose player. It's been some journey since, and I still think my best years are ahead of me.

"We've given ourselves something to build on for the rest of the season and I'd love to add a few more highs to the ones I've already enjoyed."

Hibs coach Jack Ross said he was delighted to have secured Boyle's services for an extended period.

"I've said often enough how much I value Martin's contribution to the team, but I think that extends to the whole club," Ross said.

"He's a larger than life character. It's easy to dismiss that as a laugh and a joke but it's the kind of thing that can pull others along when the going gets tough.

"Martin also works incredibly hard on his game and that shouldn't be overlooked. He's matured into a player of real quality."

