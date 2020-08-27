AAP Soccer

Maguire granted retrial following appeal

Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against Greek court convictions on multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week.

The appeal was filed on Wednesday morning and the case will be retried within the next two years by a court on the nearby island of Syros, two of the sources said.

The 27-year-old England and Manchester United defender was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest in a brawl in which two police officers were assaulted.

He was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

Following the verdict, Maguire, who was not present at the trial, said in a statement: "I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

Maguire's brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were also found guilty of offences related to the incident and received suspended prison sentences. They denied any wrongdoing.

England coach Gareth Southgate withdrew Maguire from his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

Ioannis Iakovos Paradisis, the lawyer who represented the police officers on Tuesday, confirmed an appeal had been filed on behalf of all three men.

He said that since the case will be heard again, the defendants will have the opportunity to appear in court this time and provide explanations.

"Even if they believe that they are innocent, they could have said they are sorry," Paradisis said.

