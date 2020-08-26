AAP Soccer

Wolfsburg beat Barca in women’s ECL semi

By AAP Newswire

Wolfsburg - AAP

1 of 1

German side Wolfsburg are through to the women's Champions League final after beating Barcelona 1-0.

Fridolina Rolfo scored early in the second half to set up a final clash against either Paris Saint-Germain or four-time defending champion Lyon.

The French clubs will meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg won its two European titles in 2013 and 2014.

Barcelona lost last year's final to Lyon and has yet to win the competition.

The Spanish club dominated much of the match at Anoeta Stadium but couldn't capitalise on its scoring opportunities.

Rolfo scored the winning goal with a shot from close range in the 58th minute.

The final will be on Sunday in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, which is holding the mini-tournament that began with the quarter-finals.

Barcelona's men's team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in Portugal, losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich.

Latest articles

National

Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel

More than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic state of emergency plan hits a snag

Premier Daniel Andrews must rely on crossbench support to extend Victoria’s coronavirus state of emergency beyond its September expiry date.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour collision rescuers awarded

Two fishermen who tried to save those involved in a fatal boat collision on Sydney Harbour will be recognised in the Australian Bravery Awards.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Koeman locked in as new Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcleona and he expects Lionel Messi to be part of the rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic backs Glory spirit against Sydney

Perth Glory will need all their trademark resilience to overcome premiers Sydney FC in their semi-final but Tony Popovic says his side is capable of just that.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bayern celebrate sixth ECL trophy

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon on Sunday to clinch their sixth Champions League trophy.

AAP Newswire