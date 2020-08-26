Conte to remain as Inter coach next season

Beaten Europa League finalists Inter Milan have confirmed Antonio Conte will remain as coach next season.

Conte's future at Inter had appeared uncertain after he criticised the club following the final league match of the season.

And after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla on Friday, Conte said he wasn't sure whether he would be back.

Conte met with Inter President Steven Zhang and other club directors on Tuesday and the club released a short statement afterward.

"Today's meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, focused on continuity and a shared strategy," Inter said.

"With this the foundations were established to continue working together on the club's project."

Conte, who used to coach bitter rival Juventus, led Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A in his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

That was Inter's highest finish since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho led the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.