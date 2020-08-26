AAP Soccer

Conte to remain as Inter coach next season

By AAP Newswire

Conte - AAP

1 of 1

Beaten Europa League finalists Inter Milan have confirmed Antonio Conte will remain as coach next season.

Conte's future at Inter had appeared uncertain after he criticised the club following the final league match of the season.

And after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla on Friday, Conte said he wasn't sure whether he would be back.

Conte met with Inter President Steven Zhang and other club directors on Tuesday and the club released a short statement afterward.

"Today's meeting between the club and Antonio Conte was constructive, focused on continuity and a shared strategy," Inter said.

"With this the foundations were established to continue working together on the club's project."

Conte, who used to coach bitter rival Juventus, led Inter to a second-place finish in Serie A in his first season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

That was Inter's highest finish since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho led the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season.

Latest articles

National

Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel

More than 365 guests in quarantine have been moved to another Sydney hotel after their original accommodation was found not compliant with health standards.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic state of emergency plan hits a snag

Premier Daniel Andrews must rely on crossbench support to extend Victoria’s coronavirus state of emergency beyond its September expiry date.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney Harbour collision rescuers awarded

Two fishermen who tried to save those involved in a fatal boat collision on Sydney Harbour will be recognised in the Australian Bravery Awards.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Koeman locked in as new Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcleona and he expects Lionel Messi to be part of the rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic backs Glory spirit against Sydney

Perth Glory will need all their trademark resilience to overcome premiers Sydney FC in their semi-final but Tony Popovic says his side is capable of just that.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bayern celebrate sixth ECL trophy

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon on Sunday to clinch their sixth Champions League trophy.

AAP Newswire