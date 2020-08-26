Barcelona in turmoil as Messi wants out

Captain Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday, deepening the turmoil at the Catalan club.

Messi's request comes less than two weeks after their humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

The source said the club received a burofax from Messi's lawyers declaring Messi, who has spent his entire career at Barca, wished to leave. A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

The club subsequently sent Messi a burofax, stating they wanted him to stay and finish his career at Barca, added the source.

A second source added the burofax Messi's lawyers sent referred to a clause in the last contract the 33-year-old Argentine signed with the club in 2017 which allowed him to leave for free, a clause that expired on June 10 this year.

Under the terms of the contract which expires in 2021, the only way Messi can leave without the club's consent is if a rival side pays his release clause of ($1.1 billion).

"The club considers that the contract is fully binding until 30 June 2021," added the second source.

The Argentine's request to leave Barca comes a day after Spanish media reported new coach Ronald Koeman told Messi's close friend and strike partner, Luis Suarez, he does not wish the Uruguayan to stay at the club.

Other reports said Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic and French defender Samuel Umtiti have also been told they are no longer wanted.

Barca are in the midst of overhauling their squad following their humiliating Champions League defeat by Bayern, which also condemned the club to a trophyless season for the first time in 12 years.

Messi, who has been named world player of the year a record six times, has grown increasingly unhappy in the last 12 months with how the club is being run under president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

In February, he lashed out at then sporting director Eric Abidal on social media and a couple of months later turned his anger on the club hierarchy for the way in which players were forced to take a pay cut to cope with the financial hit of the coronanvirus pandemic.

After Barca surrendered the La Liga title to Real Madrid in July, Messi slammed the team as being "weak" and "vulnerable" during an uncharacteristically fiery post-match interview.

Former Barca captain Carles Puyol backed Messi's wish to leave the club by writing on Twitter: "Respect and admiration, Leo. You have all my support, friend."

Ex-Barca president Joan Laporta blamed Bartomeu for the stance taken by Messi.

"Bartomeu and his board should quit immediately. They have undermined Messi to save them from the sporting and financial mess they have created. If they quit there might be some hope that Messi stays at Barca," he tweeted.

If Messi can leave for free, he will have no shortage of suitors.

However, only a handful of clubs could realistically afford to pay his wages even without a transfer fee - with mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City widely seen as perhaps the most likely destinations.