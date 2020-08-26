AAP Soccer

Maguire named by England despite arrest

By AAP Newswire

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked defender Harry Maguire despite the Manchester United captain having been detained by police over a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Centre-back Maguire pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody after his arrest in Mykonos last week.

The 27-year-old is being represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing on Tuesday.

England captain Harry Kane is available for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark next month despite being in quarantine following a trip to the Bahamas.

United duo Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will all have chance to make their international debuts.

Southgate's England side have not played since November last year due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also forced Euro 2020 to be pushed back a year.

England face Iceland on September 5 in Reykjavik before taking on Denmark in Copenhagen on September 8.

Squad: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks; Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

