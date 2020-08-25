Ronaldinho set free after long detention

AAP Soccer

A Paraguayan judge ended the house arrest of former Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gaucho on Monday, ending more than a five-month ordeal after he tried to enter the country with an adulterated passport.

A judge in Asuncion agreed to a "conditional suspension" of charges, effectively clearing the player of any responsibility for the crime but ordering him to pay $A126,000 in costs, which would be given to charitable organisations.

"The precautionary measure of arrest is lifted, there are no more restrictions placed by Paraguayan justice," Judge Gustavo Amarilla told the court.

Ronaldinho, who wore a black t-shirt, hat and mask in court, remained expressionless and with arms crossed following the judgment.

The football star plans to leave the Paraguayan capital Asuncion for Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday morning on a private plane.

The charismatic striker was arrested on March 6 along with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis when they tried to enter Paraguay with adulterated Paraguayan passports.

They were held in jail for 32 days before being released into house arrest in a top Asuncion hotel after paying $A2.2 million in bail.

The brothers have repeatedly maintained their innocence with their lawyer calling their detention "arbitrary, abusive and illegal."

Ronaldinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He was also named FIFA world player of the year in 2004 and 2005.

