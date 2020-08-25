Ronaldinho set free after long detention

5370537724001

A Paraguayan judge ended the house arrest of former Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gaucho on Monday, ending more than a five-month ordeal after he tried to enter the country with an adulterated passport.

A judge in Asuncion agreed to a "conditional suspension" of charges, effectively clearing the player of any responsibility for the crime but ordering him to pay $A126,000 in costs, which would be given to charitable organisations.