AAP Soccer

Hendrick joins Newcastle from Burnley

By AAP Newswire

Hendrick - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle United have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a four-year contract from Burnley.

Hendrick, who has 54 caps, arrives at St James' Park on a free transfer after leaving the Clarets at the end of his contract last month.

The 28-year-old made 139 appearances for Burnley in four seasons across all competitions and helped them qualify for the Europa League in the 2017 -18 campaign.

"I've had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team," Hendrick said.

"It's going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I've got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better."

Hendrick becomes Newcastle's second signing of the close season following the arrival of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, also on a free transfer.

"Jeff is someone I've admired for a long time," Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said.

"He's an experienced international football who can play all across the midfield so we welcome him aboard.

"He's a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it's a wonderful time to get somebody."

Latest articles

Sport

Echuca’s Ollie Wines insists he is happy at Port

Echuca’s Ollie Wines has played down speculation he will seek a trade back to Victoria at the end of the AFL season, insisting he is happy at Port Adelaide. The 25-year-old is contracted with the Power until the end of 2022, but he has consistently...

Brayden May
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

HILL TOP GOLF 23-8-2020 by FoozleGood fields continue despite COVID-19 restrictions and depth-of-winter conditions. The course is holding up remarkably well with golf carts restricted to travelling in the rough, but golfers keep scanning the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Jacobson building momentum

Mooroopna product Garry Jacobson was happy with his efforts across a Supercars weekend dominated by Scott McLaughlin. Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway was putty in the hands of McLaughlin, who won all three races of the SuperSprint, but Jacobson was...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Koeman locked in as new Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcleona and he expects Lionel Messi to be part of the rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic backs Glory spirit against Sydney

Perth Glory will need all their trademark resilience to overcome premiers Sydney FC in their semi-final but Tony Popovic says his side is capable of just that.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vibe is right for PSG to take ECL crown

French glamour club Paris Saint-Germain have crushed RB Leipzig 3-0 to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

AAP Newswire