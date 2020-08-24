AAP Soccer

Le Fondre focused on finals, not future

Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre says he's focused purely on the Sky Blues' bid to win back-to-back A-League championships, rather than his future beyond this season.

Le Fondre, who finished two goals behind Jamie Maclaren in the golden boot with 20 regular-season goals, is in the second season of his two-year contract.

"I've not even thought about next season and I'm just solely concentrating on what's happening now," Le Fondre said on Monday.

"I think it would be amiss of me to start thinking of future stuff when I've got potentially two massive games in front of me.

"I'd be doing a disservice to the boys and the coaching staff and the club if I start thinking about other things than what's right in front of me right now."

Sydney have a grand final rematch in Wednesday's semi-final against Perth and Le Fondre wouldn't be drawn on whether winning a second championship would affect his thinking.

"I'm not really focusing on anything that's going on beyond this - I want to win the grand final because that's what I came here to do," he said.

"To go back to back would be something outstanding so I'm just concentrating on the games that are in front of me at the moment."

Sydney coach Steve Corica emphasised a desire to keep Le Fondre at the club but said he understood players having uncertainty over their futures.

"Of course we want him to stay - he's (our) leading goalscorer, he's been that for us for the last couple of seasons," Corica said.

"But I think a lot of players have got doubt in their minds - what's happening next season, no-one really knows what's going on with the CBA and even when we start next season.

"So obviously that would be in the back of all players' minds I think at the moment but it's something we can't control right now.

"What we can control is concentrating (on our games)."

