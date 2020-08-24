Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory are confident Grant Brebner is the man to lead the A-League powerhouse through the biggest rebuild in their history, despite his inexperience as a coach.

A favourite son as a player, Brebner completed his rapid rise through Victory's coaching ranks when he was named head coach on Monday, following a five-game stint as interim boss.

Brebner initially didn't apply for the permanent position when he took the reins in June, citing a lack of experience - but expressed his interest in the job after leading Victory in the NSW hub.

Former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Heart coach John Aloisi and Ange Postecoglou's Yokohama F. Marinos assistant Arthur Papas had also been linked to the role.

"Grant has been part of our plans to be the head coach of this club at some point. We've supported him in his development," chairman Anthony Di Pietro told reporters on Monday.

"He will be supported by this club, he knows this club, he has the character, he has the learnings under his belt.

"Clearly he's got a lot more to learn - he knows that - we will provide the support but he is the right person for the job.

"He's ready, he wants to take it on, and we're looking forward to it with excitement."

Di Pietro confirmed Brebner's current contract is for two years, but the club intended to roll it on beyond that period.

Brebner led a decimated Victory side to one win and four losses in the NSW hub.

"During the process of becoming the interim head coach - I'm not going to lie, I loved every minute of it - and slowly but surely towards the end of that period I started to believe that I would be the right man to get this club back to where it belongs," Brebner said.

Brebner faces a massive task in rebuilding Victory, who finished second-last this season in a huge fall from grace, with Ola Toivonen, Lawrence Thomas and Andrew Nabbout among the senior players to depart.

He admitted Victory had to get their recruitment right after foreign signings Kristijan Dobras and Jakob Poulsen didn't see out a full season.

"We're not shying away from the fact that we got recruitment wrong last year and it needs to get better," he said.

"In this seat, I would take full responsibility for the players that we're going to bring in - and I think it needs to be that way.

"I couldn't have anybody else making decisions on players."

Victory are scheduled to continue their postponed Asian Champions League campaign in a hub in Malaysia in October.