AAP Soccer

Neymar in tears as PSG lose ECL final

By AAP Newswire

Neymar - AAP

1 of 1

Neymar cried bitter tears after the final whistle and briefly touched the Champions League trophy longingly after receiving his silver medal.

But the trophy was hoisted by Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who had produced world-class saves against Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos to help Bayern Munich to a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

And the ultimate irony of the Sunday night in Lisbon was that Munich's winner came from Paris-born Kingsley Coman against his boyhood club.

Ever since PSG came under Qatari ownership in 2011 Europe's biggest prize in football was the club's biggest aim, with more than $A1.3 billion dollars spent on players including Neymar and Mbappe.

They never came as close as on Sunday because it was their first final in their 50 years as a club, the reward for a new-found team spirit under coach Thomas Tuchel in which the star forwards worked as hard as their teammates.

"I am very proud. It is always the worst feeling to lose a final like that," Tuchel said after his team failed to win the trophy for France 27 years after Olympique Marseille's success.

"Over the last two years we have built a special atmosphere. We must keep this spirit and mentality. We need to build another strong side to continue this run. That will be the challenge to rediscover this spirit."

Midfielder Ander Herrera agreed, saying: "We have to think about the things we have done this season, the group we have created, the atmosphere we've created in the club. We've won four (French) titles and lost the Champions League final - without deserving to, I think."

But Herrera and Tuchel also acknowledged things would have been different had they scored, with Mbappe and Neymar not finding the net at all in the three games in Lisbon where they reached the final with wins over Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

"They were more clinical than us. When you play another top team in Europe, if you don't score they will," Herrera said.

Said Tuchel: "I thought beforehand that the first goal might decide this match. All we lacked was the first goal. We had chances and they got the first goal. I'm convinced that if we'd got the first goal, we would have won that same game 1-0.

"We weren't clinical enough. We want Kylian and Ney to always score, but you can't ask for that," the coach said.

Latest articles

Golf

Johnson is world No.1 again after big win

Dustin Johnston is world No.1 again after winning The Northern Trust by 11 shots on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Popov wins British Open, Minjee Lee third

Germany’s Sophia Popov has won the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon, with Australia’s Minjee Lee four strokes behind in outright third.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Minjee Lee falls just shy at British Open

Australian golf star Minjee Lee has recorded her best result at a major championship, finishing third at the women’s British Open at Royal Troon.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Koeman locked in as new Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcleona and he expects Lionel Messi to be part of the rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Popovic backs Glory spirit against Sydney

Perth Glory will need all their trademark resilience to overcome premiers Sydney FC in their semi-final but Tony Popovic says his side is capable of just that.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vibe is right for PSG to take ECL crown

French glamour club Paris Saint-Germain have crushed RB Leipzig 3-0 to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

AAP Newswire