Line-up changes for Bayern, PSG

By AAP Newswire

Winger Kingsley Coman returns from injury into the Bayern Munich line-up in the place of Ivan Perisic in coach Hansi Flick's only change for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Perisic started against Chelsea, Barcelona and Olympique Lyon but now Frenchman Coman moves into the left wing position.

Jerome Boateng is meanwhile fit to play in central defence after muscle problems in the semi-final win over Lyon.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has welcomed back goalkeeper Keylor Navas who missed the semi-final against RB Leipzig with a hamstring problem.

The rest of the team unchanged which means midfielder Marco Verratti starts Sunday night's game in Lisbon on the bench.

Sergio Rico had played in place of Navas, a three-time winner with Real Madrid, in the semis.

PSG eye their first title in the elite event and Bayern a sixth.

