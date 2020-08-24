AAP Soccer

Bayern win sixth Champions League trophy

By AAP Newswire

Bayern Munich - AAP

Kingsley Coman headed Bayern Munich to a sixth Champions League title on Sunday, scoring against boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain to seal a 1-0 victory in the first final to be played without fans.

While Bayern won their first final since 2013, PSG are yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $A1.3 billion being spent on players in nine years.

More than $A700 million was spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria but PSG looked far from formidable or threatening against the Bavarian giants who felt more assured on European club football's biggest stage.

As the costly front three were frustrated in front of goal, it was instead a winger who grew up in Paris and started his career at PSG who inflicted the blow.

The 24-year-old Coman ghosted in at the far post unchecked by the PSG defence and met a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute.

The singing PSG contingent around the directors' box was silenced in a stadium that was largely empty due to coronavirus restrictions.

It completed an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who took charge in November with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.

The season is now over - three months later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic pause in play - with Bayern treble winners.

The European Cup joins the Bundesliga trophy - won for an eighth successive season and the German Cup.

Bayern joins deposed champions Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer hailed an all-out team effort.

"It is unbelievable. It has hardly been more fun than now playing for this team," goalkeeper Neuer told streaming portal DAZN.

"(Coach) Hansi Flick has a huge share in this, the whole coaching staff. It was a team effort by everyone," he said. "We wanted it and we deserve it. It is a dream for all of us."

Neuer also acknowledged he had "a super game" as he made several big saves to win the elite trophy for a second time.

