Bayern celebrate sixth ECL trophy

Beating a drum, his Bayern Munich jersey replaced by a "Champions of Europe" T-shirt, Joshua Kimmich wanted to savour the scene of glory.

Ninety minutes after setting up the goal that won Bayern's sixth European Cup, Kimmich returned to the confetti-covered pitch where Paris Saint-Germain had been beaten 1-0 on Sunday night.

Soon he was joined, sitting in the centre circle, by Bayern teammates David Alaba and Serge Gnabry. Before long the lights went out on the Stadium of Light.

In the darkness of the Lisbon stadium, the players remained in celebration and contemplation.

"When you win a title like this with brothers on the pitch," Kimmich said shortly after the full-time whistle, "that's the maximum you can ask for."

Just a few hundred people were allowed into the Benfica stadium, due to pandemic restrictions, to see PSG academy graduate Kingsley Coman head in the winner from Kimmich's cross in the 59th minute.

While Bayern won their first final since 2013, PSG have yet to lift the European Cup despite more than $A1.3 billion being spent on players in nine years.

More than $A700 million was spent on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria but PSG looked far from formidable or threatening against the Bavarian giants who felt more assured on European club football's biggest stage.

As the costly front three were frustrated in front of goal, it was instead a winger who was born in Paris and started his career at PSG who inflicted the blow.

Coman scored Bayern's 43rd goal of a perfect European campaign that has seen Bayern become the first team to win all 11 Champions League matches.

"I feel a lot of happiness, but also sadness for PSG," said Coman, who left his boyhood club in 2014 - first for Juventus - after feeling undervalued. "It hurts my heart a bit."

The win capped an incredible transformation this season under Hansi Flick, who emerged from the shadows in November, with a promotion to the top coaching job with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga.

The European Cup joins the Bundesliga trophy - won for an eighth successive season - and the German Cup.

"We all know where we've come from this season," Bayern forward Thomas Muller said. "There are no secrets, we just kept moving forward. Obviously we have a lot of quality in the team, but we also have the spirit. The boys are prepared to suffer. "

The season is now over with Bayern treble winners just as they were in 2013.

Bayern join deposed champions Liverpool as six-time champions of Europe, only behind AC Milan (seven) and Real Madrid (13).

When the final whistle blew, Neymar was in tears, embraced by rival Alaba.

"We weren't clinical enough," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. "We want Kylian and Ney to always score, but you can't ask for that."

"It was tough because he had a big injury and missed a lot of training sessions," Tuchel said of Kylian Mbappe. "It's a miracle he was with us."

Perhaps the only surprise was that there was no 56th goal of the season by Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski.

For once his scoring contribution was not needed as this season like no other ended with a 21st successive win for Bayern as part of a 30-game unbeaten run.