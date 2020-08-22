AAP Soccer

United captain Maguire’s trial postponed

By AAP Newswire

Harry Maguire - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor.

The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination.

He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

According to a police statement, one of the detainees tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed.

