United captain Maguire pleads not guilty

England defender Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted bribery in a Greek court on Saturday.

His club Manchester United confirmed the 27-year-old's plea, and said his case had been adjourned until Tuesday.

"Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file," United said in a statement.

"Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course."

The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination.

He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

According to a police statement, one of the detainees tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed.