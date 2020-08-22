AAP Soccer

Hiddink becomes national coach of Curacao

By AAP Newswire

Guus Hiddink - AAP

1 of 1

Much-travelled football coach Guus Hiddink is taking over the national team of the Caribbean island of Curacao.

"It was hard to say no," one-time Socceroos coach Hiddink, 73, told Fox Sports.

Hiidink, who has also coached the Netherlands, South Korea, Russia, PSV Eindhoven and Chelsea, has signed a contract until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and starts in September.

Curacao, who have never reached the World Cup, is a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and plays in CONCACAF.

Round one of World Cup qualifying begins in October.

