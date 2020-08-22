Sevilla the kings of UEFA’s Europa League

The longest Europa League season came down to a defender's spectacular strike and a striker trying to keep it out.

Instead of blocking Diego Carlos' overhead kick - which was going wide - Romelu Lukaku deflected it into his own net.

That gifted Sevilla a 3-2 win in the final on Friday and a record sixth Europa League title.

And it gave Lukaku the distinction of scoring for both teams.

The Belgium striker had given Inter a perfect start with an early goal after winning his first duel with Diego Carlos, who could easily have been sent off in the process.

The Brazilian defender was the last defender when he fouled Lukaku on a counter attack in the third minute but was only given a yellow card.

Lukaku scored the spot kick, but Sevilla fought their way back into the game with two headers from Luuk de Jong, setting the stage for the 74th minute winning goal.

"If you win the penalty and it's a red card, if indeed it was a red card, then ultimately the match would have been a lot less tough," Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

"The referee made a decision in the end. That's the way he read this decision and there's also VAR, but we know VAR is used differently in every different country."

Conte hinted he could leave Inter after his first season as coach brought runner-up finishes in Serie A and the Europa League.

The loss extended Inter's wait for a first European trophy since Jose Mourinho led the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2010.

Sevilla's title triumph follows wins in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Coach Julen Lopetegui said he was delighted to win a trophy with Sevilla in his first job since spending barely three months in charge of Real Madrid in 2018.

He had lost his job as Spain coach on the eve of the World Cup over his decision to take over Real.

"My emotion is very big because we have worked very hard and we deserved to win against a fantastic team like Inter," Lopetegui said.

In a season defined by the coronavirus pandemic, Sevilla finished with a player on the field who had his own season disrupted by a positive test for COVID-19.

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj was a late arrival to the Europa League tournament "bubble" in Germany after a period in isolation following his positive test last month.

He was welcomed by his teammates with hugs last week and was a late substitute in the semi-final win over Manchester United before replacing Diego Carlos in the 86th minute of the final.