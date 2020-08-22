AAP Soccer

Man United captain to face Greek court

By AAP Newswire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

1 of 1

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to appear before a prosecutor in a Greek court after being arrested following a late-night incident on the party island of Mykonos.

Maguire, one of the most high-profile soccer players in England, was pictured being escorted into a police station in the Aegean island of Syros, which neighbours Mykonos, by plain-clothed officers on Friday.

The England international has been "fully co-operating" with Greek authorities, United said in a short statement, after the incident that led to his arrest in the early hours of Friday.

Greek state ERT TV said Maguire's brother and a friend were also arrested.

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police, as well as attempted bribery, after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos involving two quarreling groups of people.

The three men allegedly abused and punched one of the policemen who was attempting to break up the quarrel, resisted arrest and subsequently attacked officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire.

A police statement said one of the three arrested men tried to offer police money to avoid being taken into custody.

Syros is the administrative centre of the Cyclades islands, where Mykonos is.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals on Sunday.

Maguire, 27, is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($A136 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.

