United’s Maguire arrested in Greece: media

By AAP Newswire

Harry Maguire - AAP

England defender and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has reportedly been arrested in Greece.

Maguire was arrested on the island of Mykonos following an alleged altercation with police, according to media reports.

Greek state TV ERT reported the centre half was detained for questioning for assaulting officers after a brawl.

He was arrested after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said.

"The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

The Red Devils said they were aware of an incident involving their 27-year-old skipper.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," United said in a club statement.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

"At this time we will be making no further comment."

United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.

United were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.

Maguire's girlfriend Fern Hawkins on Thursday posted a picture of herself and the player together, with the caption: "Holidays with you ..."

Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester last summer for $A147 million.

