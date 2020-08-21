AAP Soccer

United’s Maguire arrested in Greece

By AAP Newswire

Harry Maguire - AAP

1 of 1

England defender and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been arrested in Greece.

Maguire was arrested on the island of Mykonos following an altercation with police.

Greek state TV ERT reported the centre half was detained for questioning for assaulting officers after a brawl.

He was arrested after assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said.

"The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.

"Maguire and the two other detainees will be taken by ship to the nearby island of Syros, where they will face charges by a public prosecutor."

The Red Devils said they were aware of an incident involving their 27-year-old skipper.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," United said in a club statement.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

"At this time we will be making no further comment."

United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.

United were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.

Mykonos is a popular holiday destination with a reputation as a party island that never sleeps.

Extended restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections go into effect on Friday on the island, including a ban on live parties and festivities, a limit of nine people in all public and private gatherings and compulsory mask wearing.

Maguire's girlfriend Fern Hawkins on Thursday posted a picture of herself and the player together, with the caption: "Holidays with you ..."

Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester last summer for $A147 million.

Latest articles

Livestock

Seaweed venture to cut cattle methane

The CSIRO and Woolworths are among investors in a new company that will commercialise the use of seaweed to reduce methane emissions from belching cattle. The seaweed asparagopsis has been shown to reduce methane emissions in beef and dairy cattle...

Country News
Livestock

Vets adopt high tech glasses

Veterinarians are using new technology that puts high tech glasses into the hands of farmers and their staff to help improve animal health outcomes. Farmers have become the eyes and ears of the vets where the animal health professionals have...

Geoff Adams
Livestock

Fallen trees can protect livestock

With lambing and calving well under way, fallen trees can provide much-needed shelter from cold, wind and rain for young stock. Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority’s Janice Mentiplay-Smith said fallen trees could also provide...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Koeman locked in as new Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcleona and he expects Lionel Messi to be part of the rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL breaks silence on Newcastle takeover

The head of the Premier League has revealed the reasons behind a Saudi-led consortium withdrawing from a bid to buy Newcastle United.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FIFA’s ethics committee clears Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will not face further probes or sanctions over alleged ethics breaches, the football body says.

AAP Newswire