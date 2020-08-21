Matildas’ Kennedy joins Tottenham on loan

AAP Soccer

Alanna Kennedy has become the latest Matildas star to take her talents to England, with the gun defender joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Kennedy has signed with the FA Women's Super League club from NWSL club Orlando Pride for the remainder of 2020 - with an option to make the move permanent.

"Spurs is a highly-regarded club and, after hearing such great things about the team and what we are looking to achieve next season, I just knew it was a good fit for me," Kennedy told the club's website.

"I love to win and having spoken to (joint head coaches) Karen (Hills) and Juan (Carlos Amoros), I believe this team is ready to compete at the top.

"I'm excited to help play a role in pushing the club to new heights and I'm really looking forward to this new challenge in England after playing for many years in the NWSL."

Kennedy's signing is a massive boost for Spurs, who finished seventh in the 12-team competition last season - which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal is subject to Kennedy obtaining a visa and international clearance.

Kennedy's move means the majority of the Matildas are now based in Europe - with the 25-year-old to be the eighth in England.

Star playmaker Emily van Egmond - most recently at Orlando and Melbourne City - is the only key national team member yet to confirm her club future but is also expected to land in Europe.

The 2020-21 FAWSL Season is set to begin on September 5.

