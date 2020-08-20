AAP Soccer

Socceroo Sainsbury seals Belgian club move

By AAP Newswire

Trent Sainsbury - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroos mainstay Trent Sainsbury has joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk on a two-year deal.

The centre-back joined the Belgian Pro League side after leaving Maccabi Haifa earlier this week.

KV Kortrijk finished 11th last season with the league cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, and have a win and one loss from their opening two games.

The 2018 World Cup defender joins fellow Socceroo Danny Vukovic (KRC Genk) in Belgium.

Sainsbury, 28, played 33 matches for Maccabi Haifa - where he featured alongside Socceroos teammate Nikita Rukavytsya - helping them to a runners-up position in the Israeli Premier League.

He joined the Israeli club last year after being frozen out at PSV Eindhoven.

The former Central Coast Mariner's international club career started in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle in 2014 and has also included a short loan in Italy with Inter Milan and stints in Switzerland and China.

Latest articles

Finance

Medibank FY profit down 27% as costs climb

Medibank Private has not had the windfall from elective surgery’s postponement that many tipped, and suffered a 27.9 per cent drop in full-year profit.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Wesfarmers’ 69% profit fall on write-down

Wesfarmers’ Bunnings and Officeworks chains had surging sales but the group’s full-year profit took a 69 per cent dive.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Apple first US firm at $US2 trillion value

Apple Inc has became the first publicly listed US company with a $US2 trillion stock market value.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Koeman locked in as new Barcelona coach

Ronald Koeman has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcleona and he expects Lionel Messi to be part of the rebuild.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL breaks silence on Newcastle takeover

The head of the Premier League has revealed the reasons behind a Saudi-led consortium withdrawing from a bid to buy Newcastle United.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FIFA’s ethics committee clears Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will not face further probes or sanctions over alleged ethics breaches, the football body says.

AAP Newswire