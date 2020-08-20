Maclaren wants more than just Golden Boot

Still haunted by near misses in the past, Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren is determined to taste team success with Melbourne City in the coming weeks.

Maclaren's brace in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Victorian rivals Western United lifted his season tally to 22 goals - narrowly edging Sydney FC's Adam le Fondre (20) and United's Besart Berisha (19) for the league scoring title.

The 27-year-old shared the award with Berisha in 2016-17, but said the current one was even sweeter given he won it outright.

More importantly, Maclaren's outstanding campaign helped Melbourne City finish the regular season in second spot - propelling them straight into the semi-finals.

Maclaren's career has been littered with individual awards, but the last time he can remember tasting team success was with Green Gully in a Victorian Under-15s competition.

He's determined to end that barren run.

"I've won some individual rewards and yeah they've been great, but I don't think that will give me as much of a buzz as winning something as a team," Maclaren said.

"This game we play is a team sport and it's a whole collective.

"This game isn't for individuals unless you're called Messi or Ronaldo."

Maclaren has twice been on the losing side in an FFA Cup final.

But the deepest hurt came during the A-League semi-finals in 2015-16 when Brisbane Roar blew a 3-0 lead in a 5-4 loss to Western Sydney.

"That still bites me today," Maclaren said.

"I remember after the game we were all just in disbelief. It was a crazy game. One you can't explain.

"At halftime ... we probably thought we had the cigars out ready to go into a grand final against Adelaide.

"Western Sydney turned it around. They had the fans behind them and punished us. It still hurts me to this day."

City have been in strong form since the competition's restart, posting two wins and a draw in their three games.

Maclaren is confident City can win the Championship.

"There's massive belief within this squad," he said.

"We believe we can kick on and go all the way."

Maclaren is contracted with City until 2023, and he doesn't think he will leave the club before then unless they wanted to sell him for a profit.