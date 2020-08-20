UEFA proposes fan return at Super Cup

UEFA wants to use the Super Cup in Budapest next month "as a pilot match for which a reduced number of spectators could be allowed in," European football's governing body says.

The return of fans to matches amid the coronavirus pandemic was discussed by all 55 UEFA member countries at a video conference according to the European football governing body.

However, UEFA said "it would be too early" to allow fans into the upcoming Nations League matches in September and "that test match(es) should take place to study precisely the impact of spectators on current medical protocols".

The September 24 Super Cup in the Hungarian capital will take place between the winner of Friday's Europa League final and Sunday's Champions League final.

UEFA said participants in the video call "underlined the need for strict hygiene and sanitary measures to be in place" to allow fans to return.

Some countries have already started to let supporters back to games but UEFA club competitions - both those concluding the 2019/20 and qualifiers for 2020/21 - are currently being played behind closed doors.

The issue of quarantines in certain countries was also discussed with UEFA saying associations "were encouraged to approach their governments to seek exemptions".

"The fact that players will anyway be regularly tested as part of the comprehensive UEFA Return to Play Protocol should ensure that such exemptions do not represent any risk for society."

UEFA said the outcome of the discussions will be presented to its executive committee in the coming days for decisions to be taken.