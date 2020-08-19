Messi part of Barcelona rebuild: president

Lionel Messi will be the lynchpin of a Barcelona side coached by Ronald Koeman next season, the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu declared.

Bartomeu ruled out the possibility of the Argentinian star - out of contract next summer - leaving the Nou Camp as he confirmed their intention to appoint Koeman as the successor to Quique Setien, though that deal is not yet finalised.

"I have spoken with Koeman and the pillar of our project is Messi," Bartomeu said.

"He has a contract until 2021, I speak a lot with Leo and more regularly with his father.

"He is number one in the world. There is no doubt that in Koeman's new project you can count on Messi."

Messi has been synonymous with Barca for more than a decade, scoring 631 goals in 734 appearances since breaking into the first team in 2005, helping the club win four Champions League crowns and 10 La Liga titles.

But his future had come into question after a stunning 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich which appeared to leave nobody safe at the club.

Setien, only in charge since January, was sacked on Monday, and a day later sporting director Eric Abidal left the club too, though Bartomeu indicated the former defender had jumped rather than been pushed, saying it was his "personal decision".

Bartomeu has himself come under intense scrutiny, but rather than resign or face an immediate election he has chosen to bring forward the club's next ballot to March.

By then, he will hope Koeman has done much to ease the extreme pressure on the club's board.

"We bet on him," Bartomeu said. "He has been in (Johan) Cruyff's 'Dream Team'. He was the first one we called in January. It's a dream for him."

Koeman played for the club between 1989 and 1995, winning the European Cup, four La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey.

Though contracted with the Dutch national team until after the 2022 World Cup, Koeman confirmed his interest in the Barca job.

"I'd like to, but it will only be confirmed once I have signed the contract," the 57-year-old said.

The deal is not yet done, with Bartomeu saying only that Koeman would be the coach "if nothing goes wrong", though with all parties in agreement that appears a foregone conclusion now.