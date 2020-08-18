AAP Soccer

A-League finals to be held at Bankwest

By AAP Newswire

Bankwest Stadium - AAP

1 of 1

A limited crowd will be able to attend this year's A-League grand final, which will be held at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on August 30.

FFA announced on Tuesday all five finals matches will be played at the Parramatta venue starting with the elimination finals this Saturday and Sunday.

Those two matches are set to be played behind closed doors but limited numbers of spectators will be allowed in the following mid-week semi-finals and the grand final.

AAP understands the crowds will be approximately 7500 or 25 per cent capacity of the 30,000 capacity.

The finals begin on Saturday when Wellington Phoenix will face either Perth Glory or Brisbane Roar, depending on the result of Wednesday's final regular season match between Western United and Melbourne City.

United will face either the Glory or the Roar in the second elimination final on Sunday.

Premiers Plater winners Sydney FC and second-placed City have already qualified for the semi-finals, which will be played as a double-header on Wednesday, August 26.

The video assistant referee (VAR) system will be reintroduce for all finals matches.

VAR has been absent during the post-COVID restart of the league in July, drawing criticism from Wellington coach Ufuk Talay after his team was on the wrong end of some crucial refereeing decisions in a loss to Sydney last month.

A-LEAGUE FINALS SCHEDULE (All matches at Bankwest Stadium)

* Elimination finals

Saturday, Aug 22 - Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory/Brisbane Roar, 5pm

Sunday, Aug 23 - Western United v Perth Glory/Brisbane Roar, 6pm

* Semi-finals

Wednesday, Aug 26 - Melbourne City v highest-ranked elimination final winner, 5pm

Wednesday, Aug 26 - Sydney FC v lowest-ranked elimination final winner, 8.10pm

* Grand final

Sunday, Aug 30 - Winner semi-final 1 v winner semi-final 2, 6.30pm

Latest articles

National

NT can flourish without fracking: Mills

The Northern Territory’s newest political party, the Territory Alliance, says the Top End has plenty of offshore gas and doesn’t need fracking.

AAP Newswire
National

Palmer $30b WA claim outlined in document

Western Australia’s attorney-general has used parliamentary privilege to produce a document outlining Clive Palmer’s almost $30 billion claim against the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic aged care lawsuit could include gov’t

A virus-hit Melbourne aged-care centre is facing legal action and the law firm leading the charge has flagged the claim may pursue government authorities.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL breaks silence on Newcastle takeover

The head of the Premier League has revealed the reasons behind a Saudi-led consortium withdrawing from a bid to buy Newcastle United.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barca inquest after ‘historic humiliation’

Barcelona are in shambles after a shocking 8-2 Champions League debacle to Bayern Munich - and calls for change at the proud Catalan club have already started.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG stage late comeback to oust Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain have staged a comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire