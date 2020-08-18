AAP Soccer

Socceroo Sainsbury announces Haifa exit

By AAP Newswire

Trent Sainsbury - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroos defender Trent Sainsbury has confirmed his exit from Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

The 28-year-old joined Haifa last year after being frozen out at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, playing 33 matches alongside fellow Socceroo Nikita Rukavytsya as the club finished runners-up in the Israeli league.

"We had an amazing year, played some incredible football and brought joy to the club," Sainsbury said on his Instagram account.

"The fans provided an atmosphere that had the stadiums jumping and it's something I will never forget."

It's unclear where the former Central Coast Mariner will move next in a career that has also included stints in Italy with Inter Milan, Switzerland and China.

Another Socceroo, midfielder James Jeggo, has completed a switch from Austria to Greece.

The former Adelaide United star has joined Aris FC on a multi-year deal after two years with Austria Wien, having forced his way into Graham Arnold's lineup following his Socceroos debut in 2018.

