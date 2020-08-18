Real Sociedad announce Silva signing

Spanish club Real Sociedad have signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva on a two-year contract as a free agent.

The former Spain international, 34, left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies.

Sociedad, who finished sixth in La Liga, are one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and were searching for a new playmaker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.

Silva previously played for Spanish teams Valencia, Eibar and Celta Vigo.

With Spain's national team, Silva won the 2010 World Cup, as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Silva, 34, joined City from Valencia in 2010 and played his last game for the club in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they lost 3-1 to Lyon in Lisbon on Saturday.

Silva has helped the club win four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and two FA Cups in 436 appearances with 60 goals to his name.

The Manchester outfit had announced earlier on Monday they would honour the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside their Etihad Stadium.

"David is a transformational player, a quiet leader who has inspired everyone around him," said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

"David's statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times."

The statue will be unveiled in 2021 and Silva will also have a training pitch named after him.