AAP Soccer

Rampant Inter through to Europa final

By AAP Newswire

Romelu Lukaku - AAP

1 of 1

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku each scored twice as Inter Milan demolished Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Europa League semi-finals on Monday.

Inter, who will face five-time winners Sevilla in Friday's final, ended a decade-long wait to play in a European final.

Headers from Martinez in the 19th minute and Danilo D'Ambrosio in the 64th put Inter on course to play for their first major continental trophy since winning the Champions League in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Martinez and Lukaku added three more goals in 10 minutes to make sure of the result.

Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov sliced a pass directly to Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, who sped down the right flank and sent in a cross which eluded Lukaku but left his strike partner Martinez an easy header at the far post for the opening goal.

Inter tightened their grip when D'Ambrosio headed in at the far post off an outswinging corner from Josip Brozovic.

That came less than two minutes after Shakhtar's best chance of the game, headed from point-blank range by Junior Moraes straight at Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Martinez got his second in the 74th with a low shot from the edge of the box and four minutes later set up Lukaku to score Inter's fourth.

The Belgian has scored in all of Inter's Europa League games this campaign.

Lukaku outpaced defender Davit Khocholava to score his second and Inter's fifth in the 84th.

Latest articles

News

Indigo budget adopted

Indigo Shire Council has formally adopted its budget for 2020/21, with the mayor describing it as one of the most challenging in the council’s history. Mayor Jenny O’Connor said the 2020 summer bushfires followed by the devastating COVID-19...

Robert Muir
News

Businesses welcome JobKeeper 2.0

Local businesses in the local community have welcomed the federal government announcement of the six-month extension of JobKeeper payments. The nationwide changes mean it will be easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to apply for JobKeeper...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Council meets with minister

The NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock held a zoom meeting with Murray River councils on Monday to hear their concerns about border closures. Federation Council’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and General Manager were part of the video...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL breaks silence on Newcastle takeover

The head of the Premier League has revealed the reasons behind a Saudi-led consortium withdrawing from a bid to buy Newcastle United.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Barca inquest after ‘historic humiliation’

Barcelona are in shambles after a shocking 8-2 Champions League debacle to Bayern Munich - and calls for change at the proud Catalan club have already started.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG stage late comeback to oust Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain have staged a comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire