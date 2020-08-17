AAP Soccer

Aussie hitman Dykes set for big-money move

By AAP Newswire

Lyndon Dykes - AAP

1 of 1

Australian striker Lyndon Dykes is set to leave Scottish Premier League side Livingston after the club agreed a STG2 million ($A3.6 million) deal with Queens Park Rangers.

The 24-year-old from the Gold Coast, has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in England after his match-winning efforts against Celtic last year and an offer was accepted from the Championship side on Sunday.

Dykes watched on from the stands as Livingston battled to a creditable 0-0 draw with leaders Rangers on Sunday and is due to have talks with the Londoners on Monday.

Despite an offer being accepted, QPR are not expected to be the only club to make a bid for Dykes' services with Middlesbrough, Swansea and Derby all interested in signing him.

The 1.88m striker was a talented rugby league player growing up in Canberra, before returning back to south-east Queensland where he represented Australian schoolboys at football despite only playing part-time on the Sunshine Coast.

Three years ago he moved to Scotland to take up a a contract with Second Division side Queen Of The South.

After impressing with the part-timers he joined Livingston for the 2018-19 season where his powerful displays have seen Scotland coach Steve Clarke try and persuade him to declare for his parents' birthland with Socceroos coach Graham Arnold still yet to call him up.

Livingston manager Gary Holt said he was delighted to see Dykes get the chance to get a move that is expected to quadruple his wages and earn his club a huge windfall for a player that cost them STG20,000 ($A35,000).

"I'm buzzing for the big man, we all are," Holt said.

"It shows people who want to come and learn, work hard and enjoy their work have the chance to improve.

"We've agreed our end and if the deal gets done, there will be no one more pleased than me.

"It's a massive loss for us. But one door closes and another one opens."

