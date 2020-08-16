AAP Soccer

Lyon shock Man City in Champions League

By AAP Newswire

Lyon are into the Champions League semi-finals. - AAP



Olympique Lyon have stunned Manchester City 3-1 in Lisbon to turn the Champions League semi-finals into an exclusive German-French affair.

Maxwell Cornet opened the scoring mid-way through the first half, playmaker Kevin de Bruyne levelled in the 69th but substitute Moussa Dembele struck in the 79th and 87th for a surprise win.

Lyon reached the semi-finals for the second time and with it ended the bid of Pep Guardiola's City for a first title yet again.

City disappointed behind closed doors at Estadio Jose Alvalade, with Raheem Sterling missing a sitter for what would have been 2-2 and goalkeeper Ederson not looking good on Lyon's third.

Cornet had also scored three of Lyon's four goals against City in last season's group stage when they won 2-1 at the Etihad and drew 2-2 at home.

Lyon now run into Bayern Munich, who routed Barcelona 8-2 on Friday, in a one-legged repeat on Wednesday of their last-four date from 10 years ago which Bayern won 4-0 on aggregate.

The other semi-final on Tuesday is between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig en route to the August 23 final.

It is the first time that the French Ligue 1 has two-semi-finalists while it also marks the first time since 1996 that neither England nor Spain are represented in the semis.

