Barca inquest after ‘historic humiliation’

It is not often that sports papers in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain agree on a headline but that was the case after Barcelona's "Historic Humiliation" at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The country is licking its wounds after the Champions League quarter-final results left Spain without a representative in the semi-finals for the first time in 13 years.

Bayern thumped Barca 8-2 a day after Atletico Madrid went out, also against German opposition in the form of RB Leipzig.

But all the focus was on the impending upheaval at Barcelona.

Diario AS said Bayern had "flattened" a "pathetic" rival that currently exists in a state of "painful ridicule".

In one opinion piece Diario Sport said that Bayern had "ridiculed Barcelona" on a "nightmare evening".

Sport's verdict on Barcelona coach Quique Setien's performance was headlined "Sacked" in anticipation of what will happen to the 61-year-old.

"He cannot last not even one more day in the job," the publication's analysis said.

"The task has been far too big for him. He has nothing to offer."

"Verguenza" meaning embarrassment, shame or disgrace, was the single word plastered across the front page of Marca.

The Spanish sports daily declared this season, the first without a trophy since Frank Rijkaard's final campaign in 2008, the "end of an era" for Barca.

"We are going to take certain decisions," Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said.

"Some were already taken before the game."

Veteran defender Gerard Pique called for change because "we must accept that we have hit bottom. Not just players the but, as a club, we aren't on the right road.

"If I have to go in order to change things I'll be the first to accept that.

"This was a horrible game, it's a dreadful feeling. It's shameful. Structurally we need changes at all levels.

If Setien does go as expected a hunt for a new coach will begin with Mauricio Pochettino installed as the early favourite.

He is available and talented, and recently stepped back from comments that he would rather "work on his farm in Argentina" than coach Barcelona, because of his history as a player and coach at local rivals Espanyol.

On the flip side, German champions Bayern were rampant in Lisbon.

Thomas Mueller bagged a brace, with Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski all on target too, before Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho twisted the knife with a late double against his parent club.

"We have such quality and intensity in this team, now we need to recharge and focus on the next game, where we start again from zero," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said.

Seeking their first European title since 2013, Bayern will face either Manchester City or Lyon, who meet in the last of the quarter-finals on Saturday evenign in the Portuguese capital.