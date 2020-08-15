AAP Soccer

Wiegman appointed England Women’s coach

By AAP Newswire

Wiegman - AAP

1 of 1

Netherlands women's soccer team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Women's head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal.

The Dutch won the European Championship under Wiegman in 2017 and she also led them to their first World Cup final two years later in France, where they lost 2-0 to the US.

Wiegman will replace 43-year-old former Manchester United and England defender Neville, who is set to leave his role with the team at the end of his contract in July 2021. Wiegman has a contract with the Dutch FA (KNVB) until next year.

"I'm delighted and honoured to join England Women next year," Wiegman said in a statement.

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women's football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

"I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team."

Wiegman, who won 104 caps and captained the Dutch team, will take charge of England in September 2021.

Before that, the 50-year-old will lead the Netherlands' Olympic campaign next year.

Latest articles

Soccer

Wiegman appointed England Women’s coach

Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England women’s head coach from next year.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal swoop for former Blues foe Willian

Willian has completed a cross-London move to Arsenal, worth a reported $400,000 a week, after his contract expired at fellow Premier League giants Chelsea.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA clears McDonald to return to Roar

Brisbane Roar’s Scott McDonald has been cleared of a potential breach of A-League COVID-19 protocol during his involvement in TV commentary work this week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Roja’s double leaves Glory with headache

Perth Glory have been pushed into an unwanted scrap for an A-League semi-final spot as a Marco Rojas-inspired Melbourne Victory scored a big win on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG stage late comeback to oust Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain have staged a comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory resolve required as A-L abyss looms

Last season’s Premier Plate winners Perth Glory find themselves pulled into an unwanted top-six dogfight after a run of indifferent A-League results.

AAP Newswire