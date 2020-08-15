Wiegman appointed England Women’s coach

Netherlands women's soccer team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Women's head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal.

The Dutch won the European Championship under Wiegman in 2017 and she also led them to their first World Cup final two years later in France, where they lost 2-0 to the US.

Wiegman will replace 43-year-old former Manchester United and England defender Neville, who is set to leave his role with the team at the end of his contract in July 2021. Wiegman has a contract with the Dutch FA (KNVB) until next year.

"I'm delighted and honoured to join England Women next year," Wiegman said in a statement.

"England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women's football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

"I'm very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team."

Wiegman, who won 104 caps and captained the Dutch team, will take charge of England in September 2021.

Before that, the 50-year-old will lead the Netherlands' Olympic campaign next year.