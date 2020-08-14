McDonald facing possible A-L breach

AAP Soccer

Brisbane Roar forward Scott McDonald is being investigated for a potential breach of the A-League's COVID-19 protocols.

McDonald was a co-commentator during Optus Sport's coverage of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta in the early hours of Thursday, and was also involved in their broadcast of Real Madrid's loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

Finals-bound Brisbane are currently based in a hotel in the Hunter Valley as part of the A-League's NSW hub but photos on social media showed McDonald sharing a small studio to call Thursday morning's match.

"Football Federation Australia (FFA) confirms that it is aware that Brisbane Roar player Scott McDonald has engaged in activity as a commentator for Optus Sport's coverage of the UEFA Champions League," the FFA said in a statement.

"FFA is currently investigating the matter to assess whether or not the Hyundai A-League's COVID-19 protocols were adhered to."

Former Socceroos forward McDonald played for the Roar in Monday night's game against Sydney FC.

Fourth-placed Brisbane have completed their 26 matches and cannot drop lower than fifth on the table.

McDonald's former club Western United sit on 36 points - four behind the Roar and five behind Wellington - with two games to play and could yet leap as high as third place.

Brisbane Roar have been contacted for comment.

