AAP Soccer

FFA clears McDonald to return to Roar

By AAP Newswire

Scott McDonald - AAP

1 of 1

Striker Scott McDonald has been cleared to return to Brisbane Roar's squad, with the FFA satisfied he had followed A-League COVID-19 protocols in participating in TV commentary work outside the NSW hub.

FFA was investigating whether McDonald had potentially breached the league guidelines after he was a co-commentator during coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Finals-bound Brisbane are currently based in a hotel in the Hunter Valley as part of the A-League's NSW hub but photos on social media showed McDonald sharing a small studio to call Thursday morning's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta.

He was also involved in the broadcast of Real Madrid's loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

On Friday, the game's governing body confirmed McDonald had returned a negative result for COVID-19 and had been cleared to re-join his teammates for their finals campaign.

"Football Federation Australia (FFA) can confirm that Scott McDonald has been medically approved to re-join the Brisbane Roar FC playing squad from today following investigations over the past 24 hours between FFA, the club and Optus Sport," the FFA said on Friday.

"In reaching this decision, medical personnel considered the hygiene and social distancing protocols followed by the club, player, private transport operator and Optus Sport.

"McDonald has also returned a negative result for a COVID-19 PCR swab test that he undertook yesterday."

Fourth-placed Brisbane have completed their 26 matches and cannot drop lower than fifth on the table.

McDonald's former club Western United sit on 36 points - four behind the Roar and five behind Wellington - with two games to play and could yet finish as high as third.

"Our A-League squad, including Scott McDonald, our coaches and staff have always and will continue to follow the medical protocols under the return to training and competition matches policies in a COVID environment framework," Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said in a club statement.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate Kialla armed robbery

A Shepparton man received minor injuries during an armed robbery in Kialla on Friday morning. Police from Shepparton’s Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which they believe to have occurred in the Kialla area at around 6.30am on...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton business offers free cards for medical mask exemptions

After an elderly woman was called out over the loudspeaker in a supermarket for not wearing a mask she felt uncomfortable going out in public. Hoping to find a way to show she had a medical exemption, she called family members Mark and Vicki...

Jessica Ball
News

Warming donation for dialysis patients

For the past decade, patients at GV Health’s Dialysis Unit have been kept snuggly and warm thanks to the Goulburn Valley Quilters. GV Quilters Vice President Gael Thompson said the group was originally approached by the health service to take...

Tara Whitsed

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Roja’s double leaves Glory with headache

Perth Glory have been pushed into an unwanted scrap for an A-League semi-final spot as a Marco Rojas-inspired Melbourne Victory scored a big win on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

PSG stage late comeback to oust Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain have staged a comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory resolve required as A-L abyss looms

Last season’s Premier Plate winners Perth Glory find themselves pulled into an unwanted top-six dogfight after a run of indifferent A-League results.

AAP Newswire