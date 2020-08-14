FFA clears McDonald to return to Roar

Striker Scott McDonald has been cleared to return to Brisbane Roar's squad, with the FFA satisfied he had followed A-League COVID-19 protocols in participating in TV commentary work outside the NSW hub.

FFA was investigating whether McDonald had potentially breached the league guidelines after he was a co-commentator during coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Finals-bound Brisbane are currently based in a hotel in the Hunter Valley as part of the A-League's NSW hub but photos on social media showed McDonald sharing a small studio to call Thursday morning's match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta.

He was also involved in the broadcast of Real Madrid's loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

On Friday, the game's governing body confirmed McDonald had returned a negative result for COVID-19 and had been cleared to re-join his teammates for their finals campaign.

"Football Federation Australia (FFA) can confirm that Scott McDonald has been medically approved to re-join the Brisbane Roar FC playing squad from today following investigations over the past 24 hours between FFA, the club and Optus Sport," the FFA said on Friday.

"In reaching this decision, medical personnel considered the hygiene and social distancing protocols followed by the club, player, private transport operator and Optus Sport.

"McDonald has also returned a negative result for a COVID-19 PCR swab test that he undertook yesterday."

Fourth-placed Brisbane have completed their 26 matches and cannot drop lower than fifth on the table.

McDonald's former club Western United sit on 36 points - four behind the Roar and five behind Wellington - with two games to play and could yet finish as high as third.

"Our A-League squad, including Scott McDonald, our coaches and staff have always and will continue to follow the medical protocols under the return to training and competition matches policies in a COVID environment framework," Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre said in a club statement.