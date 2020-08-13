AAP Soccer

Sydney FC to shake off complacency: Grant

Returning Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant is demanding his A-League teammates urgently shake off their complacency.

Grant will return from a three-match absence because of a groin injury against Western United on Saturday, when Sydney will officially collect their latest premiers plate.

The Sky Blues have won just one of five games since the season resumption.

But Grant says it's unfair to question their championship credentials because of the lean stretch.

"Subconsciously we might have taken our foot off the pedal," Grant told reporters on Thursday.

"We're well aware now though that we need to get stuck in and really concentrate on this weekend - it's the time to turn it around.

"We are still going to finish on top of the table pretty comfortable.

"In saying that, we haven't been at our best the last couple of weeks.

"We know we have got to turn it around now at the pointy end of the season, one game left before a big semi-final for us.

"If if we are going to turn it around it has to be this week to have good preparation for that semi."

Grant believed the looming finals would act as motivation for the defending title-holders who are eying a fifth championship.

"Maybe just a little bit more drive, a little bit more hunger," he said.

"We know that we are a great team and the last couple of years prove that. We're ready to do that again this weekend coming into the finals."

The A-League finalists have been set ahead of remaining matches.

Sydney claimed the premiers plate late last month with Melbourne City assured of second spot.

Wellington Phoenix, Brisbane Roar, Perth Glory and Western United will also play finals though their finishing positions depend on results of the three remaining games.

