PSG deny brave Atalanta ECL semis spot

Paris Saint-Germain struck twice late in the game to beat brave Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday for their first place in the Champions League semi-finals in 25 years.

Marquinhos cancelled out Atalanta's first-half lead from Mario Pasalic in the 90th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbed the winner deep into stoppage time behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.