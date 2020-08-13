PSG deny brave Atalanta ECL semis spot

AAP Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain struck twice late in the game to beat brave Atalanta 2-1 on Wednesday for their first place in the Champions League semi-finals in 25 years.

Marquinhos cancelled out Atalanta's first-half lead from Mario Pasalic in the 90th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbed the winner deep into stoppage time behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

It was a cruel exit for the debutants Atalanta who had impressed this season in Italy and Europe and were also playing for their home city of Bergamo, one of the Italian cities hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambitious PSG were far from glorious, with Neymar missing a host of chances, and Kylian Mbappe only returning for the final half hour from injury.

But Neymar set up the equaliser and Mbappe their winner.

The pandemic meant the quarter-finals are not being played home and away as usual but as single games in neutral Lisbon.

The lack of access to the stadium could not deter Atalanta fans flying from northern Italy to the Portuguese capital.

PSG will now aim for their first place in the elite event final on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig.

