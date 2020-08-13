Rangers ease to top of Scottish PL table

Ryan Kent scored his second goal of the season as Rangers powered their way to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 3-0 home victory over St Johnstone.

Steven Gerrard's men moved above leaders Hibernian on goal difference after cruising past the Saints at Ibrox to extend their perfect start to the campaign.

Borna Barisic fired the hosts into a 21st-minute lead with an unstoppable free-kick after Alfredo Morelos had been fouled by David Wotherspoon, and it was 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when Kent dispatched Barisic's cross.

Joe Aribo headed home from James Tavernier's delivery four minutes after the restart to effectively seal the win.

Ross Stewart's late penalty ensured Ross County maintained their unbeaten start, although they had to make do with a point after a 2-2 home draw with Kilmarnock.

The Staggies went in front with just 15 minutes gone when Ross Draper headed home Josh Mullin's cross, but they found themselves trailing with 24 minutes remaining after Alan Power's equaliser and a second for Killie from Chris Burke.

However, Power's handball allowed Stewart, who had earlier hit the bar, to level from the spot with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Motherwell and Livingston belatedly opened their accounts after the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

David Turnbull got the Well's evening off to the perfect start with their first goal of the season after just eight minutes, although their advantage was soon wiped out from the penalty spot by Socceroos hopeful Lyndon Dykes.

Allan Campbell restored the home side's lead before the break only for Alan Forrest to level with 21 minutes to go.